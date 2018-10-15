PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators believe robbery might be the motive behind a double homicide in the Roosevelt Row area of Phoenix earlier nearly two weeks ago, the Phoenix Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Department spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson also released video of the suspect’s vehicle – a white Dodge Durango SUV.
The double shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5.
Zachary Walter, 24, died that morning.
David Bessent, 41, was in extremely critical condition when he was rushed to the hospital; he died a couple of days later.
Both men were artists and worked at Jobot Coffee House.
"Obviously, there was an altercation and these two were shot," Thompson said the next week. "What happened and what transpired, we just don't know."
Detectives are still trying to determine what happened.
“[The] investigators believe robbery may have been the motivation behind this incident,” Thompson wrote in an email to media outlets Monday.
He did not elaborate on thinking behind that belief.
If you know anything about what happened to Walter and Bessent, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help the families of both victims.
