SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department released video of the arrest of Gov. Doug Ducey’s 19-year-old son at a Scottsdale bar last month.
The body camera video, purposely blurred by Scottsdale police was taken outside of the Boondocks Saloon back on Sunday, Dec. 16.
Arrest records from the Scottsdale Police Department show that 19-year-old Joe Ducey was arrested for allegedly using false identification to enter the bar.
According to the police report, an officer patrolling on a bike saw a man jump over the gate at Boondocks, apparently to avoid having his ID checked at the door.
While the officer did not find that person, he did notify a security guard at the club.
A few minutes later, that guard came over "with another subject who was not the one we were looking for."
It was Joe Ducey, and according to the police report, he admitted trying to use a fake ID to get into the bar.
The report describes the ID as "a forged South Carolina driver's license" with "poor lamination."
In his report, the officer said he activated his body camera and then placed Joe Ducey under arrest, cuffing his hands behind his back.
From the moments the cameras began rolling, Ducey seemed to be polite and apologetic.
[APP USERS: Click here for Joe Ducey's arrest report and citation]
"Joseph was apologetic for us having to contact him," the arresting officer wrote. "I smelled an odor of intoxicant emanating from Joseph's breath but he did not appear to be extremely intoxicated."
Arizona's Family reached out to the governor for a response.
"He's going to face the same legal and family consequences as any other 19-year old in this circumstance would, and we will handle this the same way any other Arizona family would," Ducey said in a statement to media outlets. "Thank you for respecting our privacy."
Using a fake ID to get into a bar is a class 1 misdemeanor under Arizona law (ARS 4-241(N).
"A person who is under the legal drinking age and who uses a fraudulent or false written instrument of identification or identification of another person or uses a valid license or identification of another person to gain access to a licensed establishment is guilty of a class 1 misdemeanor."
A class 1 misdemeanor -- whether a conviction or a plea -- can carry a jail sentence of up to six months, a three-year probation term and a fine of $2,500.
According to the citation, Joe Ducey, who is the governor's middle son, has to appear in court by Jan. 15, 2019.
The governor, who handily won re-election in November, will be inaugurated for his second term on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
(12) comments
It shouldn't be illegal for an adult to drink.
Ducey, control your stupid son! When someone in a family is in public office - the entire family is in public office.
Tell me why this is news. This happens all the time and it never makes the news. If the Governor was a dumbocrat, the media wold blame the Republicans or the NRA.
Because he is a son of the Governor. And that's also why he will get off with a very light slap on the wrist. Oh BTW if it happens all the time and it never makes the news how do you know about it? Spread "fake news" much?
I am a Democrat and loathe Trump with every strand of my DNA, but - OH SHOCK OF SHOCKS! - I agree with your first statement. Just curious: is the other-party equivalent of a "dumbocrat" a "Trumpanzee?"
We pretty much hate you to the rotten core, and we call democrats idiots!
Wow, he looks just slightly less retarded than his father.
Not near as retarded as sinima
See my comment to SFR8 above - it also applies to you.
You can take your righteous finger-wagging and shove it up your @ss.
And it takes someone truly "retarded" to make such a stupid comment.
Likewise, it takes a real humorless, sobering killjoy not to take a joke.
