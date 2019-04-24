TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) – The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released a composite sketch of the suspect in a hit-and-run that put a 3-year-old boy in the hospital.
It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in a neighborhood northeast of Mill and Southern avenues.
Danette and Chris Hammis were walking across the cul de sac with their nearly 4-year-old son, Charlie, when a car hit them.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Toddler, 2 adults struck by hit-and-run driver, Tempe police say]
“And the guy just stared at us right in the face and hit the accelerator and ran us over,” Danette said.
Charlie ended up under the car.
"He has a fractured skull. He has seven staples in the back of his head. He has damaged ligaments in his spine,” Danette explained.
She and her family are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver.
“Somebody knows who he is and as far as I’m concerned if you know who this person is and you're not turning them in, you're just as bad of a person," Danette said.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with “tan skin” and a clean-cut thin face. He has dark hair cut short in a military style.
[APP USERS: Click here for the Tempe Police Department flyer]
He was driving a white four-door car with tinted windows, possibly a Volkswagen sedan. That car might have damage to the front bumper, grill, hood and windshield, police said.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about what happened that Sunday afternoon in Tempe, please call the Tempe Police Department 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You also can submit a tip online at www.Tempe.gov/Police.
Charlie's family has created a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.