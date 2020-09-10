PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they believe foul play was involved in the disappearance of a Phoenix woman, and they are turning to the public for help.
Julie Concialdi, 59, was last seen at her Phoenix home in the area of 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.
Her car was found later that night abandoned in the area of 20th Avenue and Monona Drive, which is south of Rose Garden Lane. That's about 9 miles (a 15-minute drive) south of Concialdi's home. Police say the car, which they linked to her by license plate information, was damaged by fire. When they tried to contact her about her car, she was not home and did not answer her phone, police said.
On Friday, the Phoenix Police Department released surveillance video from the night Concialdi vanished. It was recorded near where her car was located. "The video does not capture the vehicle burning, however you do hear the loud explosion and the light coming from the fire," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said. The sound at the start of the clip is unmistakable, and you can see the light from the fire in the upper right corner.
Concialdi's family reported her missing on Sunday, Sept. 6.
"Based on some of the preliminary interviews and items, foul play is suspected," Fortune said in an email Arizona's Family. She did not provide any additional details.
Concialdi is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police urge anyone who may know anything to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or contact the missing persons unit of the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.