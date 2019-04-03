PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department released a sketch Wednesday of the man suspected of raping a veterinarian technician last week.
The suspect is described as a white man, 35 to 50 years old, 6 feet tall, medium build, brown curly or wavy, shoulder-length hair and has a full beard. At the time of the attack, he was wearing jeans and a blue plaid shirt with a white thermal shirt underneath, police said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix animal clinic staffer says she was strangled, sexually assaulted]
The incident happened at the Amigo Animal Clinic near Cave Creek and Greenway roads on Thursday, March 28, around 7 p.m.
The vet tech was walking to her car in the back parking lot when the man came up behind her. She was choked unconscious and raped, police said.
The owner of the animal clinic, Teresa Steen, believes it was the same man who exposed himself to kids at the nearby day care the same afternoon.
[WATCH: Search underway for man who raped vet tech in north Phoenix]
The owner of the day care doesn't believe the kids or teachers saw him because the bushes were blocking him.
Steen says the victim confronted him and he jumped the fence and ran into the alley.
[RELATED: Community looking for man who raped vet tech in Phoenix]
The vet tech reported what she saw to police and both she and Steen believe the suspect came back hours later out of revenge.
Steen said the man appeared homeless and had some sort of bicycle kid cart covered with a blue tarp attached to a Razor scooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.