CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are hoping new pictures of an SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash lead to the driver's arrest.
Detectives released photos on Tuesday of a maroon 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 four-door. The trailer attached is a tandem axle flatbed and is either red or orange. Investigators say the suspect was driving the SUV when they hit a man crossing Chandler Boulevard outside a crosswalk near McQueen Boulevard on Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. The victim, later identified as Eduardo Gabriel Rascon, died at the scene.
Police had released surveillance video of the SUV earlier this month but it was at night and it was hard to see what the SUV looked like. Detectives hope the new daytime pictures will give them fresh leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.