GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gilbert Police Department released photos of the man officers believe shot a Pizza Hut employee during an attempted robbery.
A flyer from the department shows a white man wearing sunglasses, a hat, a black T-shirt, tan cargo shorts, black socks, red shoes, and gloves. He has tattoos on his neck and both arms.
Pizza Hut employee shot during attempted robbery in Gilbert
Police said the man went into the pizza place near Baseline and Power roads and took out a gun around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. He then shot the employee, police said.
The armed man then ran off.
The victim was taken to the hospital. That person has serious injuries but should survive, detectives said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.
