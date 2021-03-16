CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have released a photo of the young men they say were involved in a fight and a stabbing at Chandler Fashion Center on Friday evening.
There's a white man wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt in the photo, who police say stabbed a group of young people around 5:30 p.m. The other two in the photo, were also involved, police said. They are still on the loose.
Investigators said they were part of two groups of people who exchanged words, and then escalated into a fight before the suspect took a knife out.
Three people were stabbed and were taken to the hospital. All three should survive.
After the brawl, the trio ran to a gray four-door sedan, which police released a photo of on Tuesday, and drove off.
The suspect who had the knife is described as a white man between 18 and 21 years old, was wearing a yellow hoodie, a white face mask, gray sweat pants and sandals.
The second suspect is described as a white man between 18 and 21 years old, was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a white face mask, red shorts and black sandals.
The final person involved was a white man wearing a white and dark blue striped shirt, dark face mask and a red and gray beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.