Police release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for an older gray Nissan Altima in connection with the shooting death of a man in a west Phoenix parking lot more than a month ago.
Silent Witness on Saturday put out a surveillance photo of the vehicle on Saturday, as well as a picture of the victim, Gabriel Lopez-Felix.
Lopez-Felix, 43, was shot while sitting in his truck in a parking lot in the area of 43rd Avenue Indian School Road early the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 6. He died at the hospital.
Police say a dark gray 2008-2012 Nissan was seen "fleeing" the area after the shooting. The car has front-end damage and fading paint with black rims on one side and chrome on the other.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).