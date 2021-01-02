CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department released a new photo of an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night that left the victim in critical condition.
The photograph is from the officer's body-cam showing the suspect with a gun in his hand. Police also released a photo of the suspect's gun, which had an extended magazine.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in Gazelle Meadows Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Detective Zachary Waters with the Chandler Police Department says one of its officers tried to stop a bicyclist. He was later identified as 17-year-old Anthony Bernal Cano. Cano didn't stop and continued to ride his bike down a nearby alley, with the officer behind him in his cruiser.
Waters says at some point, Cano got off the bike and ran toward Gazelle Meadows Park. The officer got out and ran after him.
During the foot chase, Cano displayed a handgun, Waters says. The officer fired twice, and both shots hit Cano. He was taken to a hospital and was still in critical condition as of Monday afternoon. The officer was not injured. Police say a handgun was found at the scene.
This is the first officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021.