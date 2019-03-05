PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Police on Tuesday released the name and photo of the man they believe to be responsible for a deadly shooting near a Phoenix 7-Eleven last month.
Investigators say Robert Ruiz, 22, is wanted in connection with the death of Joseph Paul Deleon, 32.
Police say Ruiz confronted Deleon in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 24th Street and McDowell Road late the night of Saturday, Feb. 23. Investigators say Ruiz shot Deleon several times.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police search for suspect in shooting death near 7-Eleven]
“While the victim was lying on the ground and unresponsive, the suspect removed items from his person and attempted to steal his vehicle,” according to a news alert from the Phoenix Police Department.
When Ruiz could not escape in Deleon’s car, he ran away.
Police released a composite sketch of the suspect Sunday.
"I can't let this just go away. I need to find closure for my kids, for myself," Deleon’s fiancée, Cristal Celaya-Rodriguez, said at a vigil the Monday after the shooting.
At this point, police have not said anything about a motive for the shooting, nor have they said what led them to identify Ruiz as the suspect. They also have not said if Ruiz and Deleon knew each other.
Ruiz is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on his eyelids, chest, and arms.
The night of the shooting, he was wearing a black pullover hoodie with a stripe along the front and sleeve, black pants and black sneakers.
If you have information that will help police find Ruiz, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) If your information is time-sensitive, call 911 first.
(2) comments
The "rich cultural heritage" strikes again......
Just sharing his culture....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.