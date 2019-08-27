PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Tuesday released video of a deadly hit-and-run wreck in hopes of finding the driver who mowed down a pedestrian.
It happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, on Dunlap Road east of 23rd Avenue.
According to police, Steven Hoffman Jr., 37, was walking east with a friend on the south side of Dunlap Avenue when a dark-colored (possibly dark green) 2002 Ford Expedition, also heading east, drifted onto the sidewalk hit him.
A vehicle behind the Expedition had a dashcam, and it was recording.
Police released that video Tuesday, pausing it the instant before Hoffman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was hit. The driver of the Expedition did not stop.
The video shows the Expedition veering wildly across the road so that it was going the wrong way on Dunlap Avenue. Police said at the time at the driver turned south on 19th Avenue, which was the next major cross street.
If you know anything about what happened that morning, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. If individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)