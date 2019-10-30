NEAR MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people are in custody after a high-speed chase on the Salt River Indian Community on Wednesday morning.
Arizona's Family news chopper showed the suspect driving on dirt fields near Alma School and Chaparral roads.
[RAW VIDEO: Police pursuit north of Mesa]
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers were pursuing the vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly through city streets.
The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle got stuck in a dirt area, near a farm field. Three suspects were seen being detained and taken into custody.
[WATCH: 3 arrested after pursuit near Salt River Indian Reservation]
We are awaiting more information from law enforcement on this pursuit.
[PHOTOS: Police pursuit on Salt River Indian Community]
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.