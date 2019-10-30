NEAR MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase on the Salt River Indian Community on Wednesday morning.
Arizona's Family news chopper showed the suspect driving on dirt fields near Alma School and Chaparral roads.
[WATCH: Why a Scottsdale man didn't stop for authorities in high-speed chase]
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the chase started just before 7 a.m. when a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a small SUV. The trooper had observed that the SUV was making unsafe lane changes.
"We spoke to the trooper. They did not indicate impairment was involved in this," said Sgt. Kameron Lee with Arizona DPS.
[RAW VIDEO: Police pursuit north of Mesa]
DPS said the driver pulled into a shopping center parking lot on Country Club and McKellips roads in Mesa but did not stop.
The trooper then used his PA system to tell the driver to pull into a parking spot.
[WATCH RECAP: Suspect in custody after pursuit on Salt River on Wednesday]
The driver refused to stop and drove on city streets at a high rate of speed causing a pursuit, DPS said.
The driver then left the city streets and entered the Salt River Indian Reservation, driving off-road and through farms.
Initially, DPS says there was some trouble communicating with Salt River Police.
"Our radio systems are a little different. So we had some delay in communicating to them. Once we were able to get a patch, is what we call it, where we were able to connect directly to Salt River PD, that made it a lot easier for us," Sgt. Lee said.
The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle got stuck in deep sand near a farm field. Troopers questioned all three people in the SUV.
[WATCH: 3 arrested after pursuit near Salt River Indian Reservation]
DPS said the driver, 31-year-old Joey Doka was arrested and charged with unlawful flight. He also had an outstanding warrant for parole violations.
"Not wanting to go back to jail was the reason he fled," Sgt. Lee said.
[PHOTOS: Police pursuit on Salt River Indian Community]
The other two adults in the vehicle were released on scene. The vehicle is registered to the female passenger and was released to her.