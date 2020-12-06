Protesters carry a banner in front of the official residence of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as part of an in-person and virtual for justice in the police shooting of a Black man two weeks earlier on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Family of Rodney Applewhite, 25, have been asking for additional details in the incident that led to him being shot by police. New Mexico State Police released additional information after the protest, and released his name to the public. Applewhite, of South Bend, Indiana, was driving through New Mexico on the way to a family Thanksgiving in Phoenix, Arizona, when police shot him on Nov. 19, his family said.