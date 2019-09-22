Police: Several people hurt following serious crash in Phoenix

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving three vehicles Sunday.

The incident occurred near the area of 24th and Oak streets.

[Click/tap here to see the latest traffic updates]

Police say a pregnant woman was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

A man involved in the crash is being evaluated for possible impairment, police said. 

At this time, the intersection is closed while police continue their investigation.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you