PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving three vehicles Sunday.
The incident occurred near the area of 24th and Oak streets.
Police say a pregnant woman was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
A man involved in the crash is being evaluated for possible impairment, police said.
At this time, the intersection is closed while police continue their investigation.
