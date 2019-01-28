TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police on Monday were called to a building in the area of Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive where a woman was apparently refusing to come down off the roof.
Aerial video from the Lyons Roofing News Chopper showed police handcuffing the woman on the roof of Mandi House, which is a restaurant, and putting her into the basket of a fire truck.
According to the Tempe Police Department, the owner of the restaurant called police to report "that they could hear noises coming from the roof."
"When officers arrived, they found a female who ran up to the third story of the building," Detective Lily Duran explained.
No other details were immediately available, but what appeared to be bedding was visible in the chopper video.
Once on the ground, officers escorted the woman to a police SUV.
Arizona’s Family will update this story as we learn more.
