PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who appeared to intentionally hit the back of a motorcycle and then drag the rider into the intersection.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the intersection of Earll Drive (which is between Osborn and Thomas roads) and 27th Avenue.
Dash-cam video from a vehicle in the next lane recorded it.
According to Silent Witness, a 57-year-old man’s motorcycle stalled in the road.
“When the light turned green, he couldn’t go forward,” Silent Witness Sgt. Jamie Rothschild explained. “The Toyota behind him didn’t just bump into him. It actually pushed him out of the way.”
Out of the way and into the intersection.
Rothschild said the victim and the motorcycle fell over, which you can see on the dash-cam video.
“The Toyota ran over part of the motorcycle before it took off,” he said.
Rothschild said the victim and motorcycle were dragged along the pavement for a short distance before the driver of the pickup sped off.
You can see that on the video, too.
Rothschild said investigators have no idea what led up to the incident and it’s not clear how long the motorcycle had been stopped.
Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop and help the victim or victims, and wait for police to respond.
“In this video, it appears that [the pickup driver] knew that they struck the motorcycle, yet they continued to go and didn’t stop,” Rothschild said.
It's not clear how badly the motorcycle rider was hurt.
Silent Witness did not identify the person who provided the dash-cam video, saying only that it was a member of the community.
Police are hoping the public can help them track down the driver. At this point, they do not have a description of the driver, just the pickup.
“It was about 5 o’clock, so we know people were in the area,” Rothschild said.
If you know anything, please please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You could be eligible for a cash reward.
oh my god! Oh why didn't someone follow that truck?? Good Lord! Prayers for the man in the bike.
I've said it before and I'll say again - if you ride a motorcycle on the streets of Phoenix you voluntarily agree to shorten your own lifespan. Yes, the suspect should go to jail for a VERY long time, but this wouldn't have had near the outcome had the victim NOT been on a motorcycle. Make smarter choices.
What a f-uckin jack a-ss this pick-up Driver is. Maybe a little street justice?
