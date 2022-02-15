Police searching for suspect after argument leads to deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting in Phoenix Monday evening. The shooting happened, according to police, just after 5 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says when officers arrived on the scene, they tried to assist 31-year-old Ricardo Garcia Rodriguez until paramedics arrived. Once they did, Rodriguez was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Justus says early indications are that Rodriguez was shot by a man after an argument outside of a business. The man who shot him left the scene before police arrived.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).