CASA GRANDE, AZ (AP) - Police say a pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train in Casa Grande.
They say a man was struck around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence and Main streets.
Police say the train stopped -- blocking Hermosilla, Florence and Sacaton streets.
They say the man hasn't been identified yet and authorities continue to investigate the fatality.
