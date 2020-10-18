GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Street racing has become a dangerous activity that you can see being carried out on the streets of Glendale on any given Sunday night.

Police say 21-year-old Armando Acosta was racing near 67th Avenue and McDowell in 2018. He was killed when he clipped the car he was racing and crashed. Armando's parents and police are urging people to stop the races before someone else gets killed.

"You don't leave your house thinking I'm going to get in my car, I'm going to go race and hopefully kill somebody or hurt myself," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. "You don't have that malicious intent; you're not thinking of things that way. But the reality of it is, that speed you're traveling... it will result in death."

Glendale police are working on a social media campaign, urging people to report street racing. They're warning drivers from participating in the reckless driving as well as posting mugshots of alleged street racers they caught.

Glendale Police aim to crack down on street takeovers The Glendale Police Department has reactivated a street racer task force for Sunday nights.

And a couple of months ago, the department reactivated a street racer task force for Sunday nights. "We've had incidents Valley-wide where guys have been struck by some of these cars doing donuts in the intersection and burnouts," said Glendale Police's street racer task force supervisor Sgt. Patrick Valenzuela Jr.

In February of 2020, Arizona's Family exposed the street racing issue with an undercover investigation. Arizona's Family wanted to see a car meetup on our own. Our crews dressed undercover to infiltrate this underground car community. People who do it call it a sideshow or swinging. Police call it illegal. Police broke up every meetup we went to.

Officers pulled over a couple of cars while dozens of others were free to go. The same drivers took a detour to evade the cops. Another pit stop was shared on social media, which is another parking lot they'll turn into a car show.

We asked a man hanging out of a car while it was drifting full speed why he would put himself in that danger.

"It's a lifestyle," the anonymous drifter said. "This is what we do. This is what I love." People who participate said it's more than a cheap thrill, it's a lifestyle, while officers hope they trend burns out.