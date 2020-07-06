PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released body worn camera video that shows the apparent moments after a man was shot and killed in Phoenix. The department did not release any footage that showed what led to the shooting.

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, and at some point, were involved in a shooting.

Along with the video, police announced 28-year-old James Porter Garcia was killed in the incident.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon while officers were following up on an assault investigation at a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road. When police arrived, they found a man inside a car in the driveway of the home. Police say the man armed himself with a handgun and didn't listen to their commands. That's when shots were fired.

The video released on Monday does not show the actual shooting, Phoenix police has that footage but has not released that to the public. The video shows officers mentioning a gun is in Garcia's vehicle and clearing the scene.

Arizona's Family asked Phoenix police when they will release additional video from the incident. A police spokesperson said, "We work with investigators and include the facts of the case as it is completed. This process will include BWC (Body Worn Camera) of the officers who fired their weapons. We must respect the integrity of this case and the process is just beginning."

According to police, when the officers demanded the man to drop the gun, he allegedly began to lift it instead. That's when the officers shot inside the car, striking the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Protesters gather outside Phoenix police station after officer-involved shooting PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of protesters gathered outside a west Phoenix police station …

Protesters gathered outside a police station near 62nd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard Sunday night calling for police reform after this shooting.

"There was another innocent life that was taken by the Phoenix Police Department," said protester Jacob Raiford.

Police eventually came out and asked the protesters to disperse and they complied. No arrests were reported.

"As we continue to see, they're not hearing us, so we are going to be out here every day and we are going to utilize every disruptive, non-violent demonstration tactic that we have in order to make sure that they hear us loud and clear," Raiford said.

Another rally is planned for Monday night.

This was the 28th officer-involved shooting so far this year in Maricopa County.