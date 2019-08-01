SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Multiple police officers are on the scene of a death investigation in south Scottsdale.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday near 68th Street and McDowell, near an apartment complex.
[PHOTOS: Police situation in south Scottsdale]
Numerous police cars were seen around the area, and appeared to be surrounding a red car.
From our chopper overhead, we could also see one man taken into handcuffs.
McDowell Road was closed in both directions between 68th and 70th streets. Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time.
Scottsdale police are handling the investigation.
This story is still developing. Stay with azfamily for the latest information as it comes in.
Update- Scottsdale PD is now taking over the death investigation. Media staging at 68th St and McDowell. https://t.co/pHkrhniWjI— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 1, 2019
McDowell Rd will be shut down for an extended period of time between 70th St and 68th St to assist Mesa police with an investigation. Please use alternate an route.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 1, 2019
