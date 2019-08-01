The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in south Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Multiple police officers are on the scene of a death investigation in south Scottsdale.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday near 68th Street and McDowell, near an apartment complex.

[PHOTOS: Police situation in south Scottsdale]

Numerous police cars were seen around the area, and appeared to be surrounding a red car. 

From our chopper overhead, we could also see one man taken into handcuffs. 

McDowell Road was closed in both directions between 68th and 70th streets. Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Scottsdale police are handling the investigation.

This story is still developing. Stay with azfamily for the latest information as it comes in.

 

