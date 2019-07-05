Police officers say they were asked to leave Tempe Starbucks because customer felt unsafe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— A group of police officers were asked to leave a Starbucks shop by a barista because another customer “did not feel safe,” according to the Tempe Officers Association.
Much to their dismay, the Tempe Officers Association tweeted about the Independence Day experience.
Don't appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect pic.twitter.com/oGaDKhlYX3— Tempe Officers Association (@ToaAz) July 5, 2019
Friday afternoon, TOA gave a full breakdown of what six officers said happened at the Starbucks near Scottsdale and McKellips roads. You can read about it here:
Yesterday, on Independence Day, six Tempe police officers stopped by the Starbucks at Scottsdale Road and McKellips for coffee. The officers paid for their drinks and stood together having a cup of coffee before their long Fourth of July shift. They were approached by a barista, who knew one of the officers by name, because he is a regular at that location. The barista said that a customer “did not feel safe” because of the police presence. The barista asked the officers to move out of the customer’s line of sight or to leave. Disappointed, the officers did in fact leave. This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019. We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue.
A spokesman with Starbucks, Reggie Borges, gave the following statement about the incident over the phone:
We have reached out to the Tempe police department to try to better understand what took place and apologize for any misunderstandings or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place.
We work with them a lot on events, like Coffee with a Cop, in our stores and we have a great relationship with them, so we are surprised that something like this may have taken place.
I just want them to understand how much we value them and what they bring to the community.
It is too early to say what type of ramifications employees will face, if any. But we want it to be known that everyone who walks into our store should feel welcomed and embraced and to have the best Starbucks experience-- and when that doesn’t happen, that is not indicative of the kind of welcoming environment that we want to provide.
And if I feel unsafe because there’s a group of blacks being unruly and playing rap on their obama phones, what happens then?
this just simply amazes me! i wonder how safe the employees and customers would feel if any of them got robbed and/or assaulted and the police did not show up. this is really messed up.
Starbucks is GARBAGE. Mc Donald’s is better for 1/4 the price.
I don’t think it’s possible that this situation could be any more pathetic. Society is doomed
Just how @ss backwards has this country become???
It's become bass ackwards enough to elect Comrade Trumpsky
