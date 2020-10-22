PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument between a man and a woman escalated to a shooting, a police pursuit, and then an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department, it started at about 1 a.m., when the man and woman were arguing by a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. A 911 caller reported hearing gunfire and gave the dispatcher a description of the car that left the scene with both the man and the woman inside.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department said officers in the area heard the gunshots and spotted the car the 911 caller described. Those officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, Fortune said.
There was a pursuit during which the suspect crashed into another car near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, about a little more than 3 miles south of the apartment complex.
The car continued to 35th Avenue and Washington Street. There, the woman reportedly got out of the car and yelled for help as she ran away, Fortune said. At the same time man, a 21-year-old whose name has not been released, got out of the driver's side, a rifle in his hands.
"The suspect fired the rifle at officers and one officer fired at the suspect, stopping the threat," Fortune explained.
She also said officers used stunbags as they approached the man because he "was in close proximity of the rifle and was not compliant."
That man is now in the hospital, reportedly in serious condition.
The woman was not hurt. It's not clear how she and the suspect are acquainted or what sparked the initial argument.
Police said the car that the suspect hit at 35th Avenue and McDowell Road left the scene. Investigators say they would like to talk to everybody who was in the car.
Fortune said the officer who wounded the suspect is a 25-year-old man who has been with the department for four years.
This is the second officer-involved shooting this week and the 45th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.