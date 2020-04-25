PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer was taken to the hospital after an car accident caused the officer's vehicle to flip upside down near 7th Street and Bell Road.
According to Phoenix PD, around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, a police SUV had its emergency lights activated when trying to turn left on to 7th Street from Bell Road. As the police SUV made it's turn, another car collided into it with such force that it caused the police vehicle to roll over into two other cars at the intersection.
The officer was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. No other drivers were injured.
The intersection was closed as the investigation took place.