GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Glendale in September.
Police responded to a report of a crash just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, in the area of 51st and Missouri avenues.
When officers arrived on the scene they determined 37-year-old Garry Nelson Jr. was walking in the roadway when he was hit from behind by a red Cadillac sedan.
According to police, Nelson died on the scene from the impact of the vehicle. The driver in the Cadillac left the area without stopping and did not return. Officers were able to find the vehicle a few miles away the next day.
If you have any information regarding this collision contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for a potential reward up to $1,000.