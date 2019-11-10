PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are still looking for a suspect connected to a Cricket store robbery in September. Now their offering $1,000 to anyone who can help them make an arrest.
[WATCH: Robbery caught on camera at Cricket store in Phoenix]
On the night of Saturday, Sept. 7, police said a man went into the Cricket store near 29th and Dunlap avenues and demanded money from the employee while mimicking a weapon in his hand. After the man took money, he ordered the employee to lay on the floor then left. The incident was all caught on surveillance cameras.
Police believe the man is 18 to 25 years old, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall, with brown hair, a beard and tattoos on the left hand.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.