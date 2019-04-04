AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – The Avondale Police Department needs your help to find the man they say grabbed a 10-year-old’s buttocks.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the parking lot of the Walmart near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road (south of McDowell Road) in Avondale.
According to police, the man ran away and then left the lot in a green newer model car. No other description of the car was immediately available, but investigators released photos of it and the suspect, both taken from surveillance video.
The suspect is a white man between 20 and 30 years old. He has long blonde hair and a full blonde beard. That night, he was wearing a navy blue shirt and light blue shorts.
[APP USERS: Click here for Avondale Police Department flyer]
If you recognize the man in the photo or saw what happened in that parking lot on March 24, please call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001. Ask for Detective R. Bergeron (#1878) of the Special Victims Unit. (Click phone number or email to contact APD from this story on your mobile device.)
(1) comment
‘Man’? You mean FREAK!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.