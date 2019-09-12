PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are turning to the public for help finding one of the men who burglarized a west Phoenix jewelry store.
It happened just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Police said the suspects broke a glass case at Elegante Jewelers near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road and stole the jewelry that was inside.
Police said one of the suspects has been arrested, but they are still looking for his accomplice.
[WATCH: Surveillance video of suspect]
The Silent Witness flyer describes the suspect as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old. He has a medium build, black hair, mustache and beard, and a tattoo on his left calf. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, light-color shorts, a white baseball hat, and white shoes.
Although Silent Witness put out a short surveillance video of the man for whom they're looking, police have not released any information about his partner.
If you have any information about this burglary suspected, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.