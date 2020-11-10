PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Phoenix park back in July.
The woman was found at Green Valley Park near 16th Street and I-17 on July 28, 2020.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson says foul play was not a factor in her death.
The woman was white, between 20-30 years of age, 5 feet 5 inches tall with short blonde hair and brown eyes. She also had a tattoo on her upper left chest according to police that says "With Pain Comes Strength."
Another tattoo of stars was on her left calf. At the time of her death, she was wearing a navy blue v-neck shirt with a blue/white long-sleeved horizontally stripped hoodie/sweater dress with black shorts.
If you have any information that could help police identify her, call the Phoenix Police Department of Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or the Maricopa County Medical Examiner at 602-506-1138.