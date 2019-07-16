TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was found dead in Tempe Town lake last week.
On Wednesday, July 10, boaters on the lake spotted the man's body in the area of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.
"There were some boaters out at Tempe Town Lake. They saw something floating out in the water," said Tempe police detective Natalie Varela."They thought maybe it was a body."
Multiple emergency units were called to the scene.
It was soon discovered that a man's body was floating in the western part of the lake, near a pedestrian footbridge.
A portion of the lake had to be shut down for the investigation.
Tempe police said foul play is not suspected at this time.
But now police need help identifying the victim.
He is described as an African-American male, approximately 25 to 40 years old. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds.
He has short, dark hair, a dark "petite goatee" on his chin, and scars on his right shoulder and right wrist.
Anyone with any information about his identity is encouraged to contact Tempe police, 480-350-8311.
