PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a man suspected of starting a fire at a Goodwill retail store in Phoenix on Friday morning.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 4:15 a.m., the suspect arrived at the Goodwill in the area of 7th Street and Thunderbird Road to steal from a storage unit in the back of the store. About 30 minutes later, he lit the storage container on fire before taking off.
Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters showed up and put the flames out.
Officers say the store had minor damage due to the fire.
The suspect is described as weighing 165-185 pounds and was last seen wearing dark shorts, a white t-shirt, dark tennis shoes and a multicolored backpack.
Those who have any information are advised to contact Phoenix Police Crime Stop at (602) 262-6151. For others who like to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
