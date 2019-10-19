PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a man who stole a bunch of cigarettes from a Circle K in Phoenix last week.
The robbery happened last Sunday morning, Oct. 13, and was caught on camera at a Circle K in the area of 24th Avenue and Thomas Road.
[WATCH: Man caught on camera stealing a bag of cigarettes at Phoenix Circle K]
Surveillance cameras captured a person walking behind the clerk counter, despite a visible sign on the floor that bans anyone who isn't an employee from coming back there.
While he was behind the counter, he filled a garbage bag with cigarettes, said police.
The store video shows Circle K patrons, whose faces are blurred, watching the robbery take place.
With the bag of cigarettes still with him, the man leaves Circle K and rides away on a bike.
The man appears to be a 40-year-old Hispanic man with a goatee, weighing about 150 lbs and towering at a height of 5 feet and 9 inches.
At the time of the theft, he was sporting a gray hoodie with a red circular design, black sweatpants, a camouflage hat and a green backpack. Police also say he has a tattoo on his right wrist.
If anyone has any information on this robbery, they are advised to anonymously get in touch with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.