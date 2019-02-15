CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police need your help finding a 20-year-old man who is reported missing.
Kemeonta Staggers left his Chandler home around 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to police.
Chandler police said his cellphone was found at Roadrunner Park, near Queen Creek and Gilbert roads.
Chandler police believe he may have taken a gym bag with him and has failed to show up to work since the disappearance.
Chandler police said Staggers has no access to a car.
At this time, there is no evidence of foul play or reason to believe he is endangered, according to Chandler police.
If you can provide any information, call 480-782-4130.
@ChandlerPolice need help with any information on missing 20 year old Kemeonta T. Staggers. Last seen February 9th, in the 2340 block of S. Glen Drive in Chandler. He is 5'8, 165, Blk hair, Bro eyes. There is no evidence of foul play. Plz call (480) 782-4130 with any info. Plz RT pic.twitter.com/Nq4aKRrim4— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 14, 2019
