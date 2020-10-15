TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department has recovered stolen taxidermy after a man reported his collection of mounts missing from his home.
OVPD officials say a house was broken into around December 18, 2019. Police started receiving tips from the owner in May of 2020. That led authorities to finding more of the stolen items online through web sites such as Offer Up.
Officials say these mounts changed hands multiple times and investigators were unable to charge anyone directly with the break in, but they did recover and return most of the mounts to the owner.
OVPD says it’s important to pay attention to suspicious online sales.
