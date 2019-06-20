SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are dead and a third man was taken to a hospital after a shooting was reported in Surprise early Thursday morning.
Officers responsed to a neighborhood near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue around 3:40 a.m.
[VIDEO: 2 people dead after reported shooting in Surprise]
Surprise police spokesman Timothy Klarkowski said when officers arrived, they found two men suffering from traumatic injuries.
One man was located in the roadway and another man was found inside of a vehicle.
Klarkowski said the man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the man in the roadway was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A third man was located two blocks south, also suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital.
Klarkowski did not confirm if the three men had been shot, only describing the injuries as "some forms of trauma."
The medical examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death for the two dead men.
He said all three men were in their 20s.
Klarkowski stressed although information is limited, they do not believe the incident was random and the men were connected in some way. However, how they are connected is still under investigation.
The men involved have yet to be identified and the investigation remains ongoing.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this story.
