PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are dead after a double shooting in Phoenix early Monday morning.
The shooting happened near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 2:45 a.m.
[VIDEO: Police investigating deadly double shooting in Phoenix]
Police say two men were found shot in the street with several casings scattered around the scene.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.
Witnesses told officers a black lifted truck was seen speeding off from the scene. No other suspect information was available.
Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the deadly double shooting.
No further details were released.
