PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are asking the public to help them find a man who robbed a gas station in Phoenix.
The incident occurred on August 14 at the 4 Sons Chevron near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard.
According to police, the suspect went behind the counter filling a bag with cigarettes.
[RAW VIDEO: Police looking for man who robbed cigarettes at Phoenix gas station]
As the victim walked to the front of the store, the suspect made threats and reached his hand into his pocket while exiting the store then dropped a buck knife.
The suspect the picked up the knife and left the store.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, goatee, small scar on top of right shoulder.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS and 480-TESTIGO. (Spanish speaking)
