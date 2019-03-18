PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a victim 30 times in west Phoenix.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Michael Smith walked off a city bus with a man near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The victim was reportedly stabbed in the back by Smith 30 times. He was eventually able to run back onto the bus for help.
Smith allegedly followed the victim back onto the bus where he continued to stab him, police said.
The victim was able to get back off the bus but Smith followed him, and continued to stab him.
Phoenix police and fire arrived on the scene and arrested Smith for second-degree murder. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Court documents indicate Smith used a folding knife to assault the victim. He used so much force, the knife was bent backward.
(6) comments
Stabbed 30 times? Got on and off busses
So much for proofreading . . . Got on and off buses? What kind of vitamins does this guy take?
Since when do the buses run that late? I haven’t taken the bus since i was 16 (12 yrs ago) and they stopped running at 10 or 11
He got on & off the bus but no one helped him??? Bus driver where you at? What tf? I'd rather sit at home and rOt before using public transpo. This is scary!!
"Phoenix police and fire arrived on the scene and arrested Smith for second degree murder. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition." - If the man was arrested for murder, then the victim's condition was a little more than just "serious". Doesn't the victim have to be actually dead before you can charge the attacker with murder?
Another drug dealer
