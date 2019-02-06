PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 49-year-old father is expected to survive after he was shot in the face during a robbery in Phoenix, according to police.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Central Avenue and Bell Road.
Police say three men entered the apartment, which was occupied by a 49-year-old man, his adult son and a friend, through an unlocked door
When the father heard noises, he went to investigate.
That's when police say a struggled ensued between the three suspects and the father, resulting in one of the suspects shooting him.
The bullet went through the man's jaw but police say he is expected to survive.
He was taken to a hospital where he is recovering from his injury.
Police say property was stolen from the apartment and the suspects are currently on the run.
This wasn't the first time the family has been robbed, according to the man's wife.
"Everything is gone," Alice Zahran said. "We (sic) flat broke"
No description of the suspects was made available by police.
"I want to know who these people are," she said. "If anyone knows anything, please come forward."
The investigation is ongoing.
