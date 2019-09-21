FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Just after noon, Flagstaff officers were responding to a trespass call near Route 66 and Fourth Street.
Witnesses told officers the suspect, identified as Jose Ernesto Padilla, 18, was reportedly on a residential rooftop attempting to gain access into one of the residences in the area.
While officers were responding to the area, Padilla fled on foot with a handgun.
Officers then found Padilla jumping a fence behind at El Tapatio Restaurant, near Route 66 and Arrowhead Avenue.
Police then entered the restaurant and then went into a storage container behind the restaurant.
Officers arrived on scene and secured a perimeter around the metal container while other officers reviewed video inside the restaurant.
Flagstaff Police were also attempting to locate Padilla regarding an aggravated assault investigation on Sept. 14.
Officers on scene began negotiations with Padilla requesting he exit the container without success.
After lengthy negotiations were unsuccessful, gas was deployed into the container.
During this time, Padilla fired his handgun at the officers prompting them to respond by discharging their firearms. After Padilla was injured and was then taken into custody without further incident.
Padilla and the officer were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Northern Arizona Multi-Agency Shoot Team will investigate the shooting.