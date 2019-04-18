GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Glendale late Wednesday night.
Police say a 25-year-old, Tyler Andrew Mead was outside in a neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when two suspects approached him just after 11:30 p.m.
[VIDEO: Deadly shooting in Glendale on Wednesday night]
Glendale police say that one of the suspects shot Mead. Both suspects then fled the scene on foot.
Mead was pronounced dead after officers arrived.
According to Glendale police, their detectives have been working diligently to identify the suspects involved.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
(2) comments
They just don't report all the other's, ya gotta be somebody to get attention fool!
Whoo hoo! Go Glendale! thats like, what...5 in a week now? Something like that?
But don't worry, the trolls say it happens everywhere. Im sure there will be 5 shootings in Chandler, tempe, mesa, surprise, and even 'tukee.
