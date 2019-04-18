GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Glendale late Wednesday night.
Police say a man was outside in a neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when a suspect approached him just after 11:30 p.m.
They say the suspect then shot the man and fled the scene on foot.
The man was pronounced dead after officers arrived.
Officers are still at the scene investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Police do not have a suspect description at this time.
More updates are expected later as the investigation progresses.
