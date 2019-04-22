TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested on Saturday for using his cell phone to record a woman undressing in a changing room at the Arizona Mills Mall.
According to police, 24-year-old Edwin Gutoman was caught inside the Forever 21 store by a woman who was trying on clothes. Gutoman admitted to going to the mall with the intent of recording women on his cell phone for his future entertainment.
Police also say Gutoman admitted to bringing a mirror to watch women changing in dressing rooms.
Gutoman was arrested and taken to the Tempe City Jail. He is facing one felony charge of surreptitious recording.
