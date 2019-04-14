PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing another man Sunday night in Phoenix.
It happened in a parking lot of an apartment complex near 48th Street and Thomas Road.
Police say Idelfonso Castillo Del Real, 20, got into an altercation with the victim, 33-year-old Rafael Lopez-Sanchez. It led to Castillo Del Real shooting Lopez-Sanchez.
Lopez-Sanchez was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Castillo Del Real fled the scene. Police say he was located on Monday and booked into Maricopa County Jail.
He is being charged with first-degree murder.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(4) comments
Oh wait, this didn't happen on the West side? Where is "Daddy" on this one?
Daddy, et. al. Sometimes I wonder if they're trying to start a civil war. What other point would there be to pitting one part of town against others?
Thought about that myself...
Great story David Baker, the single sentence wonder
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.