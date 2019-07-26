PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have arrested a Chandler man in a shooting at a Phoenix condo earlier this month that left two people dead.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 2 dead, 1 injured in shootout at Phoenix condo complex]
Mitchell Roy Johnson, 33, faces one count of second degree murder and two counts of unlawfully possessing a weapon.
The shooting happened July 15 at a condo complex near Third Avenue and Osborn Road.
The two men killed were identified as 23-year-old Allen Suarez and 20-year-old Cash Benally.
The third person shot and wounded has now been identified as Johnson. His injuries were not life-threatening.
At the time of the shooting, witnesses had called police reporting that a man with a rifle was shooting into a unit.
[PHOTOS: Images from deadly condo shooting scene in Phoenix]
When officers arrived, they found the two men that had been shot to death.
Officers also saw the suspect walking in the area and detained him. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound.
[WATCH: New video from neighbor of police on scene of central Phoenix shooting]
According to the police report, witnesses who lived at the condo believed that the shooting was part of an attempted robbery. What followed was a complicated scenario of violence and gunshots, according to witnesses.
According to police, the situation in the condo escalated quickly, and struggles ensued among Johnson and those present.
Multiple gunshots were fired during the confusion. Witnesses reported hearing up to 20 shots.
Police say there were also children present at the time of the shooting.
Johnson was taken into custody.
Police say he has had felony convictions in the past, and therefore is prohibited from having a gun.
He is being held a on a $1 million bail.
(2) comments
prior felony convictions so he was prohibited from having a gun...he has already demonstrated he is not respectful of the law. Now someone is dead.
Give this dude the needle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.