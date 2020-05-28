PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say they've arrested a Phoenix man in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and put two other teens in the hospital. Emeterio Rogelio Trujillo, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday, just over a week after the deadly drive-by shooting behind the QuikTrip at 19th and Glendale avenues.

According to police, Trujillo wasn't the shooter. Investigators say he admitted to driving the car from which the shots were fired. According to court documents, the gunman was in the backseat on the driver's side of the vehicle. Police say Trujillo told them a third person was in the car that night. Investigators are still looking for that person and the shooter. It's not clear if detectives have identified either one of those people.

Police say Sean Chinn, 16, was standing with two young men outside the QuikTrip when they were shot at about 8 p.m. last Tuesday. According to Trujillo's public court documents, he had just pulled out of the QuikTrip parking lot going east on Glendale Avenue. Police said he then made a U-turn and stopped in the middle turn lane. That's when the backseat passenger opened fire.

"Emerterio said he watched the people run as shots were being fired," according to the probable cause for arrest statement. "He denied knowing the shooter had a gun or was going to shoot."

Police said witnesses told them that rocks had been thrown at Trujillo's car shortly before the shooting. That appears to have been the motive for the shooting. "Emeterio said the shooter told him it was about rocks being thrown at the car," reads the probable cause statement.

Police say Trujillo sped away from the scene. The car "was later concealed from public view," according to investigators. Court documents say surveillance video from the QuikTrip showed Trujillo getting into the driver's seat of the suspect vehicle before the shooting.

Investigators have not released the names of the other two victims.

Police said Trujillo, who lives near the QuikTrip where the shooting happened, has failed to appear for court on at least one occasion. His court documents indicate that he "is presently on probation, parole or any other form for release involving other charges or convictions." No other details were immediately available.

Trujillo is facing charges of first-degree murder under the felony murder rules and drive-by shooting. Under Arizona's felony murder rule, anybody involved in a felony can be charged with first-degree murder if somebody dies as a result of the crime. "Under the felony murder rule, all participants of a felony can be charged with murder if a homicide occurs," explains FindLaw.com. "This is true even if a participant isn't directly responsible for the death."

A judge set a cash-only bond of $1 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 3.