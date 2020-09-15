[WATCH 3TV NEWS HERE]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have taken a suspect into custody in the case of a Phoenix woman who disappeared earlier this month. Julie Concialdi, 59, was last seen at her home near 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. Her family reported her missing on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Her car was found abandoned in the area of 20th Avenue and Monona Drive, which is south of Rose Garden Lane. That's about 9 miles (a 15-minute drive) south of Concialdi's home. Police say the car was damaged by fire.
Later, the Phoenix Police Department released surveillance video from the night Concialdi vanished. It was recorded near where her car was located. "The video does not capture the vehicle burning, however you do hear the loud explosion and the light coming from the fire," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said. The sound at the start of the clip is unmistakable, and you can see the light from the fire in the upper right corner.
Fortune went on tho say that foul play was suspected in Concialdi's disappearance.
On Tuesday evening, Phoenix police confirmed that they have made an arrest, but they have not released the suspect's name.