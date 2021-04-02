TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested the man they believe hit and killed a bicyclist in Tempe and then left the scene Friday night.
Police say Raul Meza Portillo, 40, was making a left turn from northbound Mill Avenue to westbound Baseline Road at about 7:30 p.m. when he hit a bicycle as it crossed the street. The 41-year-old woman on the bike died at the hospital. Police say Portillo, who was in a full-size pickup truck pulling a trailer, and never stopped. They also say it looks like "the victim was dragged for several hundred feet."
Officers found Portillo at his home, which is not far from the crash scene, at about 1 a.m. Saturday.
"Officers were able to obtain information to show that Portillo was aware that he was involved in a collision," according to the Tempe Police Department. Investigators say Portillo told them he had been drinking before they arrived, and officers speaking with Portillo noted signs of alcohol impairment.
At this point, it's not clear if he might have been impaired at the time of the crash.
Portillo is facing charges of second-degree murder and hit-and-run.
The victim has not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.